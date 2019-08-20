Pentwater Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $184.55 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Auxier Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $617,760 as Stock Price Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26066.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.83M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.74. About 517,376 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 47,299 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 49,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $273.41. About 1.23 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De has 3,556 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 8,484 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Chase Invest Counsel invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Alpine Assoc Management Inc invested in 4.63% or 1.19M shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 0.02% or 473,146 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 28,392 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP reported 1.47% stake. Masters Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 100,000 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 23,013 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Lc owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 26,863 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 53,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 2.00 million shares to 3.50M shares, valued at $76.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (Call) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.12 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

