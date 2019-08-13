Pentwater Capital Management LP Upped Position in American Airls Group (AAL); Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Boosted Its Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holding by $847,401

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 8.01M shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.6. About 2.24M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure programme for empagliflozin with new exercise capacity trials; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY); 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. $26.97 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Friday, March 1.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 20,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solarwinds Corp by 24,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,415 shares, and cut its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Monday, August 5. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M.

