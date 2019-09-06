Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Bunge Limited (BG) by $943,400; Bislett Management Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $610,000; Shares Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 269,101 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: UNDERLYING MARGINS HAVE CHANGED FROM A YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS SOYMEAL PRICES STILL NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO CURB DEMAND; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 1.33 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 70,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 290,363 shares. 639,133 are held by Whitebox Advsr Llc. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 22,478 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Moreover, Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 765,155 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 27,972 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Company stated it has 7,541 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 7,549 are held by Us Commercial Bank De. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.01% or 453,060 shares. Stifel reported 8,203 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.14% or 651,900 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $83.52M for 22.80 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $12.93 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M on Thursday, May 23. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Management Llc holds 0.84% or 16,904 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Common Asset Mgmt holds 0.47% or 29,368 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 3.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 280,202 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has 522,219 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York owns 2,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 3.89M were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Keating Counselors has invested 2.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lowe Brockenbrough And Com holds 106,769 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd reported 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pinnacle Associate Limited, a New York-based fund reported 82,106 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 29,802 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 48,845 shares. Ghp Invest Inc has invested 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 513,614 shares in its portfolio.