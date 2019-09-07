Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $713.42 Million; Fayerweather Charles Lifted Stake in Disney (DIS) by $391,380 as Market Valuation Rose

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp analyzed 8.11 million shares as the company's stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.08M, down from 10.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,668 are held by Whalerock Point Prtnrs Llc. Omers Administration stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Ridge Investment owns 1.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,169 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Com invested 1.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Secs Lc invested in 6,585 shares or 0.25% of the stock. First Utd National Bank & Trust Tru has 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,880 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 597,891 shares. The New York-based M&R Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Us Fincl Bank De holds 1.31 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. National Bank Of The West invested in 0.41% or 31,760 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 13.70M shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Moreover, Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,471 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Company accumulated 638,365 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.14M for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 25,755 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) by 515,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

