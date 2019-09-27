Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Holding as Share Value Declined; Slate Path Capital LP Holding in Green Plains (GPRE) Lowered as Valuation Declined

Slate Path Capital Lp decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp sold 328,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 382,323 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Green Plains Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS CEO BECKER SAYS CALLS GIVE `LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE’; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 4.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 5.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $531.90M, down from 9.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 2.81M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/04/2018 – Celgene hunts deals to offset loss of Revlimid patent protection

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 312,007 are held by Principal Fin Group. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Slate Path LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 282,000 shares. Mangrove Prtnrs accumulated 4.00M shares. 73,543 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Gp One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 27,844 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 128,303 shares. 877,287 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Mackay Shields Limited Com invested 0.01% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Luminus Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,810 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 230,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 3.37 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Bessemer Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 191,534 shares. Shell Asset owns 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 2,861 shares.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 1.38 million shares to 3.55M shares, valued at $129.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 18.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mitsubishi Ufj owns 561,839 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 75,386 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Abrams Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 16.96% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rmb Ltd Liability Corp has 4,630 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Westchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.31 million shares or 3.95% of all its holdings. Finance Advantage Inc reported 2.81% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Kentucky-based Farmers Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Df Dent And Inc owns 2,875 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Utd Capital Financial Advisers Llc has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 128,155 shares. Fcg Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 180,085 shares. Weiss Multi holds 5,000 shares.