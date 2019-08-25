Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $943,400; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Provise Management Group Lowered Its Position by $649,547

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 59,724 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 64,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 10/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 10; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 23/03/2018 – Bunge North America Welcomes ‘Grain Glitch’ Tax Change — Commodity Comment; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass holds 1.54% or 99,948 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Gru owns 58,417 shares. Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 3.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 490,628 shares. Telos Cap Management Incorporated reported 1.2% stake. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Com has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,019 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru reported 121,028 shares. Essex Fin Svcs owns 3.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 83,330 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Associate Limited has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 203 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 223,643 shares. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% or 14,330 shares in its portfolio. 37,677 were reported by Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt. Boston owns 73,325 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Lincoln National Corp accumulated 33,375 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 38.60 million are held by Bankshares Of America De.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,583 shares to 19,860 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 1.56 million shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $185.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Funds Ltd Llc stated it has 18,267 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moore Capital Management Lp reported 665,000 shares stake. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0% or 10,080 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation, Hawaii-based fund reported 120 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 8,189 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Andra Ap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 49,600 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 20,037 shares. M&T Financial Bank holds 0% or 8,178 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 29,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lumina Fund Mngmt Limited Liability reported 8,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 355,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 40,000 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio.

