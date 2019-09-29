Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Capital One Financial (COF) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 16.78% above currents $91.34 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Jefferies. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. See Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) latest ratings:

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 49.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 7,176 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 7,200 shares with $392,000 value, down from 14,376 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $80.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for the Capital One Bank , National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial services and products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $42.96 billion. It operates through three divisions: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. It has a 7.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.36 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 05/04/2018 – Small Business Owners Unsure of Tax Reform Benefits; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Capital One Financial Corporation shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 21,276 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Llp stated it has 0.28% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0.11% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.47 million shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communication invested in 0.02% or 10,637 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West invested in 0.45% or 42,181 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mackay Shields accumulated 97,521 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 0.24% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Salzhauer Michael accumulated 74,587 shares. Virtu Finance Lc holds 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 3,151 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Legacy Private Trust has 0.22% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 21,406 shares. Citigroup has 466,006 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Calamos Ltd Liability Company reported 428,670 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $74’s average target is 19.20% above currents $62.08 stock price. CVS Health had 15 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Associates Limited Liability Com accumulated 82,818 shares. Birinyi Associates Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 79,570 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning accumulated 58,414 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.15% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argent Trust Communication stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co has 258,183 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 27,233 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc invested in 103,986 shares or 0.9% of the stock. First Merchants Corp reported 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsons Incorporated Ri owns 31,641 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 0.91% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,873 shares. Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 184,000 shares to 285,000 valued at $83.51 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) stake by 140,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.