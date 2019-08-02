Pentwater Capital Management LP Stake In Synchrony Finl (SYF) Was Raised; As Epizyme (EPZM) Shares Rose, Primecap Management Company Raised by $8.37 Million Its Position

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Epizyme (EPZM) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 697,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 10.25 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.05 million, up from 9.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Epizyme for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 157,725 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 1.33M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 420,000 shares to 605,000 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 42,290 shares to 12.03 million shares, valued at $839.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc. by 244,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61.98M shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Co holds 55,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Consonance Cap Management LP holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 3.48M shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Northern Tru accumulated 742,433 shares. Principal invested in 0% or 10,934 shares. Foresite Mngmt Ii Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8.33% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 1.49M shares. American Int reported 37,992 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 449,160 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,500 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 191,674 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Pdts Ltd Company reported 152,300 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 203,200 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.89 million shares.