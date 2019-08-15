Pentwater Capital Management LP Raised By $36.05 Million Its Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stake; Mexico Equity & Income Fund (MXE) Sentiment Is 0.27

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) stake by 23.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp acquired 36.05 million shares as Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ)’s stock declined 59.42%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 187.86 million shares with $311.85 million value, up from 151.81 million last quarter. Turquoise Hill Res Ltd now has $947.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.0206 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4687. About 2.68 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD QTRLY SHR $0.04; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 2.3% Position in Turquoise Hill

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc (MXE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 4 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 15 sold and trimmed stakes in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 2.81 million shares, down from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Domo Inc stake by 15,000 shares to 40,000 valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Solarwinds Corp was reduced too.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. for 1.68 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 194,621 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.53% invested in the company for 99,000 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.13% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 34,568 shares.