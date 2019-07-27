Pentwater Capital Management LP Position in American Airls Group (AAL) Has Lifted by $7.67 Million as Share Price Declined; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holder Cortland Advisers Lowered Its Stake by $22.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 7.88M shares traded or 30.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Operating Cost Per ASM 15.15 Cents, Up 7.3%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Traffic Up 3.8%

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57 million shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 15/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER SAYS FEDERAL PM TRUDEAU TOLD HIM OTTAWA WOULD BE MOVING AHEAD WITH LEGISLATIVE AND FINANCIAL MEASURES IN DAYS TO COME; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 29/05/2018 – B.C. WON’T WITHDRAW LEGAL CHALLENGE TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS PREMIERS OF BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALBERTA ARE AT AN IMPASSE OVER PIPELINE, ONLY OTTAWA CAN RESOLVE IT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (Call) by 34,600 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $76.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 126,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99M shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.09 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Leibman Maya. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4.