Pentwater Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO); Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Market Valuation Declined While Gabalex Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $1.13 Million

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 4.73M shares traded or 71.65% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Incorporated reported 1.25 million shares stake. Towerview Lc holds 0.65% or 25,000 shares. 16,546 were reported by Family Mngmt Corporation. Wealth Planning Ltd Company holds 29,710 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 227,701 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 4.81 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.25% or 60,876 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs invested in 0.97% or 169,146 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt invested in 0.42% or 25,852 shares. Redmile Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.67M shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 41,113 shares stake. First Bank Of Omaha owns 14,649 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 1.07 million shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 21,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Med Reit Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).