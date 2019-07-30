Pentwater Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $19.96 Million as Market Value Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Increased Stake

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 87.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 7.95 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 8,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,995 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 162,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.32% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 72.07 million shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER HAD RIGHT TO SELECT A MAXIMUM OF FIVE TARGETS

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer close to off-patent drug combo with Mylan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street dips on US-China trade tensions, Fed meeting eyed – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Company, Utah-based fund reported 5,653 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.81% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.26M shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 396,090 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Com reported 4,675 shares stake. Hanson Doremus Mgmt stated it has 120,352 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. 31,390 are held by Chatham Group. Glenview Natl Bank Dept reported 76,503 shares. D E Shaw And owns 10.85 million shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 398,900 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 52,621 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Inc owns 44,313 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Com invested in 72,759 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 11.06M are held by Credit Suisse Ag.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3,846 shares to 150,556 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,205 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) by 104,500 shares to 122,500 shares, valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svmk Inc by 24,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clearline Capital Limited Partnership reported 652,648 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) owns 42,500 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 11,470 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 2.96 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Principal Group reported 2.56 million shares stake. Vanguard Gp reported 51.21M shares stake. Bridger Limited Liability Company holds 1.38M shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 51,139 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 1.04 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 1.38M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Veritable Lp accumulated 21,307 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.