Pentwater Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR); Redwood Trust (RWT) Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Cut Holding

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) by 55.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03M, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 313,633 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 03/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Earns 3.5 Star Corporate Shared Responsibility Score; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 9km ESE of Redwood Valley, CA; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 08/03/2018 – Redwood Pharma: Redwood Pharma acquires intellectual property rights; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Net $47M; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment in 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Yr Purchase Option for Remainder of Co

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 2071.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 7.60M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.84 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 2.60 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Prudential Financial Inc reported 366,222 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Soros Fund invested 5.27% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nicholas Inv LP accumulated 1.13M shares. Clear Street Lc has 0.17% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 124,712 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 654,539 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bluefin Trading Llc reported 112,415 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.04 million shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 48,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.03 million shares to 5.75M shares, valued at $531.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put).

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 14,500 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Industries by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Chimera Investment Corp..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold RWT shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 88.15 million shares or 0.01% more from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 13,810 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd accumulated 9,835 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montag A & Inc invested in 0.11% or 76,750 shares. Weitz Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3.45 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 599,677 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Legal General Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 288,491 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 89,293 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 21,094 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 148,062 shares. Synovus Financial reported 4,917 shares. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Benjamin F Edwards Communication owns 399 shares for 0% of their portfolio.