Pentwater Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Increased Its Stake by $597,330 as Shares Rose

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (AMD) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 19,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 108,893 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 88,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 39.18M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 18/05/2018 – Staying close to home, Infineon to build new chip plant in Austria; 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices reported better than expected earnings results and gave strong sales guidance Wednesday; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 224,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 258,400 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.06M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $381.35. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 85,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domo Inc by 18,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,571 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 2,440 shares to 16,326 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,394 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:AZO).