Pentwater Capital Management LP Increased Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Holding by $36.05 Million as Stock Price Declined; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 61,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 1.23M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – General Motors tops estimates on strong sales of crossovers; 16/05/2018 – Volex PLC Proposed Acquisition, Placing and Notice of GM; 18/04/2018 – GM’S EX-CADILLAC CHIEF CITES `PHILOSOPHICAL DIFFERENCES’; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA); 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -0.5 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK LTD IDBI.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID CBI BOOKS EX-GM OF CO FOR FRAUD; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 36.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 187.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.85 million, up from 151.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4684. About 777,323 shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 2.3% Position in Turquoise Hill; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10,800 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $99.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (Call) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.41M shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,980 shares to 85,880 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 37,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 642 shares. Westover Capital Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 75,925 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Blb&B Ltd Liability Com owns 48,483 shares. Essex Fincl has 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5,929 shares. Van Eck Associate stated it has 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 317,533 were reported by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 78 shares. Smart Portfolios reported 0.08% stake. Round Table Serv Ltd Liability Company holds 6,571 shares. 69,475 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd has invested 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Exane Derivatives owns 6,266 shares. Barnett And stated it has 198,203 shares or 4.2% of all its holdings. Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.16% or 7,715 shares.

