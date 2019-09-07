Pentwater Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Stock Value Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Share Price Rose, Springbok Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $932,533

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 92.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 9,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 19,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 9,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – Speakers from JPMorgan Chase, Progressive Insurance, Target and More Announced for OpenStack® Summit in May; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26066.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.83M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 321,614 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Ltd Liability Co invested in 52,934 shares. 5,888 are held by Doliver Lp. Convergence Partners Limited reported 1.58% stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 6.78M shares. Hartford Fincl reported 76,292 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 56,745 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,794 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.14M shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California-based Personal Corp has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Notis invested in 19,262 shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust Trust Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 15,105 shares. Moreover, River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 132,945 shares. Washington Bank owns 108,460 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WeWork Stockâ€™s Numbers Just Donâ€™t Work for its Coming IPO – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “J.P. Morgan Enhances Retirement Link with Launch of Digital Pricing Solution, Price Smart – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 18,238 shares to 73,987 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 36,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,414 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 5,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 19,382 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.33 million shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 15,275 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 6,625 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 0% or 926 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.07% or 255,669 shares. Susquehanna Int Limited Liability Partnership holds 473,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 89,321 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Blackrock invested in 0% or 262,638 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 118,030 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 15,600 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,621 shares. Hl Fincl Lc has 7,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).