Pentwater Capital Management LP Holds Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX); As Office Depot (ODP) Valuation Declined, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Increased Its Position

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 4.65 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26066.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.83M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $107.05. About 198,369 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 255,669 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). 17,694 are held by Cqs Cayman L P. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 112,815 shares. United Kingdom-based Herald Limited has invested 5.79% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 30,476 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Water Island Capital Ltd Co invested in 548,700 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.06% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lpl Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Security Natl Trust reported 500 shares. 79,457 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Moab Capital Prtnrs Llc holds 50,246 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.46% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Verition Fund Mngmt invested 0.04% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 75,726 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (Call) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.