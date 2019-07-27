Pentwater Capital Management LP Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) Lowered by $943,400; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Upped Its Cit Group Com New (CIT) Holding

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Cit Group Inc Com New (CIT) by 405.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 147,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 36,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cit Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 404,897 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Cont Ops EPS 79c; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on $79 Million Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Net $97M; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cit’s Ba2 Senior Unsecured Rating, Revises Outlook To Positive From Stable; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY CIT; 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 970,280 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Introduces Certified Transitional Corn Ingredients at Natural Products Expo West; 13/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 13; 21/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 21; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “OneWest Bank Sponsors 41st Annual Manhattan Beach Concerts in the Park Series – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CIT Group: 31.20% One Year Revenue Growth And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Leads $204.5 Million Financing for Major New Texas Solar Project – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Provides $27.5 Million for Acquisition of San Rafael Office Building – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “275 Volunteer Projects Completed During CIT Cares Month – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Tr Pr Shs B by 316,598 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $20.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 178,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,328 shares, and cut its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:FFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CIT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,155 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 112,230 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 641,882 shares. 2,856 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability. Art Advisors Lc invested in 22,985 shares. Farmers And Merchants owns 126 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 90,341 are owned by Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Ltd. 8,473 were accumulated by Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Oakworth accumulated 283 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 5,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fj Mngmt Llc stated it has 47,062 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 0.01% or 64,801 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge’s Brazil sugar unit racks up record cane crushing results – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge and BP to Create a Leading Bioenergy Company – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Bunge Limited (BG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) by 35,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. $512,777 worth of stock was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 8.80 million shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 5,750 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr reported 50,300 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 43,235 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Techs has 0.06% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company owns 1.07M shares. New York-based Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,487 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 28,354 shares in its portfolio. 71,631 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Ltd. 10,487 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Co. Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 160 shares. Mcclain Value Management Ltd Llc invested 2.43% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).