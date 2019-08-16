Pentwater Capital Management LP Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.30 Million; Share Price Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 67,200 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 302,318 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON FIFTH ANNIVERSARY OF EFFECTIVE DATE OF FACILITY – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N CEO SAYS WILL EXPORT US SOYBEANS TO ARGENTINA “IF MARGINS JUSTIFY IT”

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $245.82. About 1.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Zachman Brian. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M was made by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 10,791 shares to 85,791 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 247,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.