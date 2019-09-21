Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $232.00 Million; Shares Rose; As Equinix (EQIX) Shares Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Decreased by $32.94 Million Its Stake

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 5.40M shares traded or 89.34% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 65,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 890,687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449.16 million, down from 956,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 536,664 shares traded or 36.93% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Ltd Com owns 2,134 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of America De owns 777,784 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 751 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 662 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 669 shares. Reaves W H & invested in 2.49% or 154,917 shares. 97,664 were reported by Natl Pension Service. Cwm Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 4,866 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.08% or 1,408 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York has 0.48% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,375 shares. Riverpark Management stated it has 24,505 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Country Tru Comml Bank accumulated 59,419 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.11% or 215 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 202,732 shares to 3.21M shares, valued at $204.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca owns 1.07 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.31% or 1.31M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 422,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 8,925 were reported by Athena Advsr Lc. Prelude Capital Lc owns 228,426 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Glazer Limited Liability Company holds 0.7% or 185,032 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 290 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking accumulated 178,472 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 227,729 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 7,353 were reported by Two Sigma Secs Ltd. Elk Creek Ltd Liability Company stated it has 77,104 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 368,435 shares. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs invested in 160,000 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 55,900 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domo Inc by 18,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,571 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

