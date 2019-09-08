Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in American Airls Group (AAL); Highland Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Market Valuation Declined

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, down from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 326,639 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Has 10.6% Interest in Mellanox Technologies; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – EXPECTS ITS SECOND QUARTER PRE-TAX MARGIN EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 7.5 TO 9.5 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO EXCLUDING FUEL PRICES `EVERYTHING ELSE FEELS VERY GOOD’; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 20,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 was made by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $84.68 million for 17.34 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

