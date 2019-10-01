Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $232.00 Million; Market Value Rose; Simon Property Group Com (SPG) Holder Twin Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $515,160

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc Com (SPG) by 93.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 3,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $155.65. About 1.19 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. It closed at $33.9 lastly. It is down 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q EPS 9C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Automobile Association reported 30,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 834,909 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership owns 323,720 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Havens Advisors Limited Co invested in 90,000 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Gabelli And Co Invest Advisers Inc stated it has 1.93% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Vanguard Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Aqr Mngmt Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 167,670 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.01% or 934,772 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 23,285 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 14,047 shares. 10,000 are owned by Cibc Ww Corp. Moreover, Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 400 shares. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 75 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc owns 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 1.11 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Major News Broadcaster Selects Zayo for Managed Video Network – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Digital Bridge Names GeneviÃ¨ve Maltais-Boisvert to Executive Team as Principal – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Global Managing Partner Of Sequoia Capital Buys Medallia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Bridge adds principal to investment team – PE Hub” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 75,000 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $75.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,200 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY) by 58,058 shares to 148,392 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,640 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc Common (NYSE:HP).