Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $232.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Apg Asset Management Us Lifted Extra Space Storage (EXR) Stake by $83.47 Million; Stock Value Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 4.73M shares traded or 71.82% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 787,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.01 million shares traded or 24.69% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 235,900 shares to 6.47 million shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 64,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc accumulated 39,458 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 710 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Us National Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 32,750 shares. 3.36M are held by Capital Research Global Investors. Commercial Bank stated it has 5,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 8,436 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co owns 72,867 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 4,414 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 9,760 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 1.34M shares. The Massachusetts-based Amer Inv Services has invested 0.09% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Lmr Prtn Llp reported 4,731 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 29,369 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (Call) by 340,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $71.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 5,521 were accumulated by Grp. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Moab Limited Liability Company owns 102,736 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc holds 1.01M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 278,900 are owned by Driehaus Cap Mngmt Llc. Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 31,595 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 14,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.63 million shares. Tcw Group, a California-based fund reported 134,332 shares. Pnc holds 6,497 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.14 million shares stake. Csat Invest Advisory Lp reported 618 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 934,772 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.