Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $54.75 Million as Share Value Declined; Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Upped Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $476,273 as Stock Price Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 360.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 414,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 529,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.25M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $134.01. About 198,770 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 3,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 61,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23M, up from 57,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc, which manages about $256.30 million and $150.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,785 shares to 66,758 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (Call) by 60,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.