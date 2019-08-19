Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $33.12 Million; Td Capital Management Has Raised Position in Walmart (WMT) by $408,952 as Share Value Rose

Td Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 156.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc bought 4,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 6,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 2,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $114.66. About 2.73M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 10/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART & POSTMATES TEAM UP TO EXPAND RETAILER’S ONLINE; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Generated $5.2 Billion in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 06/03/2018 – Target sees margins stabilizing in year ahead as profit disappoints; 28/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda close to 10 billion pound merger; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has agreed to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart for $16 billion; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 690,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.84 million, down from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,760 were accumulated by Cadinha Com Limited Liability Company. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 2,855 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management Communications owns 15,215 shares. Iberiabank invested in 3,473 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Texas Permanent School Fund has 276,948 shares. Sky Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Indiana Tru Inv Management has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Carnegie Asset Management Lc stated it has 22,393 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 75,200 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Clark Cap Mgmt Group Incorporated owns 187,167 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bokf Na stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,491 shares to 101,196 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart: Untapped Opportunity In Digital Advertising – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart +5% after hiking profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 70,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

More important recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance”, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.