Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $33.12 Million as Stock Were Volatile; New Generation Advisors Has Lowered Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position by $1.15 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $4.625. About 248,583 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 690,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.84M, down from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Communications Enhances DDoS Mitigation Solution to Provide Businesses Even More Protection – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Communications declares $0.3874 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Generation Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 519,122 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 14,182 shares. 274,472 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 4.61 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 321,693 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 8,784 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Citigroup Inc has 17,441 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,505 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Service reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 48,335 shares. 200 are held by Optimum Advsr. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $43,400 activity.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 25,755 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 10,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 106,073 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested in 32,039 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co reported 114 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Wellington Group Llp stated it has 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 408,275 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 291,104 shares. Paloma Mngmt invested in 250,628 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.32% or 369,100 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 39,109 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Natixis reported 159,728 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 23,234 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Llc accumulated 150,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).