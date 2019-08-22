Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $33.12 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Home Depot Com (HD) Holder Barrett Asset Management Raised Its Position by $328,138

Barrett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc bought 1,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 66,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 64,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $221.07. About 4.12M shares traded or 2.08% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 690,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.84M, down from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 250,000 shares to 365,791 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 25,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,780 are owned by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 7,181 shares. 650,000 are owned by Cap Glob Investors. Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 15,545 are owned by Dynamic Management Limited. Pentwater Limited Partnership stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Harvest Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 24,284 were accumulated by Utd Services Automobile Association. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,289 shares. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,405 shares. S Muoio Company Ltd Company invested in 7.65% or 170,500 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 18,948 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs LP reported 184,615 shares. Moreover, Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.55% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 618,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas holds 2.46% or 104,555 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 54,307 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Cumberland Ltd owns 0.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,939 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc owns 2.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 469,969 shares. Wafra owns 154,391 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. City owns 17,639 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 19,548 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 125 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 2.04M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Asset Ltd Com has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bryn Mawr Tru Com owns 53,879 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pennsylvania-based First National Trust Com has invested 1.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 35,575 shares.

