Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $19.96 Million; Sessa Capital Im LP Has Lowered Groupon (GRPN) Holding by $11.53 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 87.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 5.28 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 1.04M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.01% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 20,112 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 2.73M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 682,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 436,800 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Pnc Financial Gp Incorporated holds 232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.32M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 125,315 shares. 14,856 are held by Comerica National Bank. Bluefin Trading Limited Com holds 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 17,900 shares. Swiss Bank reported 832,166 shares. 120,672 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northern Corp invested in 0% or 5.67 million shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 1.56 million shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $185.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 10,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).