Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lifted Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Position by $36.05 Million as Share Value Declined; Duquesne Family Office Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 36.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 187.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.85 million, up from 151.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.0205 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4755. About 1.92 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 552,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.87 million, up from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 15.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upwork Inc by 27,903 shares to 33,597 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 69,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,900 shares, and cut its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.