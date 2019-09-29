Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Stock Price Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Lowered Its Stake by $11.48 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 138,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 383,162 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.12M, down from 521,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS CAN MAKE DINNER, HAIRCUT RESERVATIONS BY VIRTUAL ASSISTANT CALLING BUSINESSES – CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22M, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 2.53 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stack Finance Mngmt has invested 3.64% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Culbertson A N And reported 28,026 shares stake. Virtu Financial Limited Liability reported 14,988 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cipher Lp holds 140,592 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 10.52 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.34% or 50,000 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,700 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,229 shares. Oakworth holds 3,585 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 214,491 shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 29,701 shares. Hugh Johnson Ltd holds 3,062 shares. Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.28% or 9,453 shares. Old Dominion Cap Incorporated invested in 13,082 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 181,542 shares to 201,015 shares, valued at $23.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 377,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,987 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blueprint To Starbucks: Hold Your Horses – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Facebook, Starbucks Rise in Premarket; Blackberry Slumps – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Starbucks’ New Board Members Make Strategic Sense – The Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks expands delivery in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on Sept. 24 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Digital Bridge Names GeneviÃ¨ve Maltais-Boisvert to Executive Team as Principal – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Zayo Group Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Bridge adds principal to investment team – PE Hub” with publication date: September 10, 2019.