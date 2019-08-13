Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding in Atricure (ATRC) as Valuation Rose; As Trex Co (TREX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Cut Stake by $2.95 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 48,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 346,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29 million, down from 394,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 501,443 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.30% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 251,067 shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Prtn Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 23,031 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 2,242 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 8,499 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 914,307 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,673 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 24,462 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 0.01% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 5,400 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Sectoral Asset Inc accumulated 393,123 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Bessemer Gru holds 69,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 146,869 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 910,237 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 0% or 491,730 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied IHI Analyst Target Price: $261 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AtriCure (ATRC) Reports Acquisition of SentreHEART; Provides Updated FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AtriCure, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AtriCure to Participate at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 126,952 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $86.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp (Put) by 8.76M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Arvinas Inc.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,405 shares to 154,892 shares, valued at $54.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 18,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,106 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Legal & General Public Ltd Co owns 65,535 shares. Redwood Lc reported 266,143 shares stake. 28,239 are owned by Aurora Inv Counsel. Strs Ohio holds 23,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 107,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.1% or 345,708 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech reported 28,156 shares. Prudential invested in 0% or 37,026 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 78,331 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 12,208 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 12,884 shares. The Wisconsin-based Timpani Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.67% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 384 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 3,351 shares in its portfolio.