Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Increased Its American Airls Group (AAL) Stake; Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Holder Ws Management Lllp Trimmed Stake

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 1237.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 247,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,439 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 2.58 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 25.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 66,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 194,572 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.42M, down from 261,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 189,123 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5.41M shares to 101,000 shares, valued at $28.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Domo Inc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by Johnson Stephen L, worth $138,582. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. The insider PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40M. The insider CAHILL JOHN T bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 775,167 shares to 853,067 shares, valued at $49.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.