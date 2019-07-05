Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Increased Atricure (ATRC) Position; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Lowered Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Trust Co Of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold 617 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,583 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00B, down from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $86.86. About 4.61M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 134,269 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 20 shares to 4,553 shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Financials Etf (VFH) by 1,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,330 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru holds 6,818 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.07M shares. Com Of Vermont holds 0.88% or 121,242 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Mngmt Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,414 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 39,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 33,365 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.12 million shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability has 17,792 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers owns 3,096 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barr E S And accumulated 2.26% or 258,539 shares. Wendell David Assoc holds 218,435 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management holds 47,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Llc invested in 18,870 shares.

