Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) by $2.80 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Jolley Asset Management Increased Position by $447,447

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 3.06 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.84M, down from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 517,557 shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore stated it has 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ariel Invs Limited Liability Com holds 1.88 million shares. Sawgrass Asset has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 245,114 were reported by Shell Asset. Ingalls And Snyder Lc invested in 20,399 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 363,173 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 9,590 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,957 shares stake. Heartland holds 0.39% or 132,320 shares. Gateway Advisers reported 170,079 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 6,886 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 148,526 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt holds 293,470 shares. Fruth holds 14,130 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “New Schlumberger CEO Outlines Strategic About-Face – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 05, 2019, also Hellenicshippingnews.com with their article: “Should US Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 416,448 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $219.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Put) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial’s Unit to Merge With Fortive’s A&S Business – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Completion of Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.