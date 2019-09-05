Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $713.42 Million as Valuation Declined; As Trinity Inds (TRN) Market Value Declined, Holder Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 8.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.08M, down from 10.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $106. About 3.21 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc analyzed 73,578 shares as the company's stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 924,359 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot has invested 0.07% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Nine Masts Cap has 7,360 shares. Kempen Capital Nv holds 370,918 shares. 1.40 million are held by Geode Cap Management Limited Com. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company holds 3.24M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 12,640 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested in 0.05% or 26,084 shares. 531 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Company. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 29,177 shares. Ls Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cutter Brokerage invested in 10,800 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 17,200 were accumulated by Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0.03% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 8,887 shares. Valueact Limited Partnership has 21.90M shares.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Trinity Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:TRN) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance" published on April 29, 2019

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.58M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,408 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 569,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 70,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 4.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call).