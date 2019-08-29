Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding; Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) Shorts Decreased By 1.53%

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) had a decrease of 1.53% in short interest. CTXR’s SI was 154,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.53% from 156,700 shares previously. With 166,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s short sellers to cover CTXR’s short positions. The SI to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.91%. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.0438 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0748. About 14,406 shares traded. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has declined 49.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXR News: 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – HELD A TYPE C MEETING WITH FDA TO DISCUSS RESULTS OF PHASE 2A STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – SELECTING HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID IN ITS STEROID/ANESTHETIC TOPICAL FORMULATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF HEMORRHOIDS; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – MEETING WITH FDA ALSO TO OBTAIN ITS VIEW ON PLANS TO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FORMULATION CHANGE FOR PLANNED PHASE 2B STUDY; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 06/03/2018 Citius Reports Progress in Hemorroid Treatment Program; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REQUESTED FDA’S FEEDBACK ON PHASE 2B STUDY DESIGN

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) stake by 40.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC)’s stock declined 22.20%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 605,000 shares with $18.79M value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Altra Indl Motion Corp now has $1.63B valuation. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.21. About 112,569 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.50M for 9.13 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased American Airls Group Inc (Put) stake by 515,000 shares to 825,000 valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Hawaiian Inc stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 210,000 shares. Zuora Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office reported 7,380 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 992,354 shares. Co Of Vermont reported 414 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 196,655 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 90,401 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 91,931 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Diversified Trust Com holds 8,100 shares. Illinois-based Pentwater Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 0.24% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 208,030 shares. Art Lc accumulated 7,168 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Icon Advisers Communications invested 0.08% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moody National Bank Division invested in 0% or 200 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 255,555 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp invested in 1.56M shares.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company has market cap of $23.73 million. The firm develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico.