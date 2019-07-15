Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake as Valuation Were Volatile; Ringcentral (RNG) Stake Held by Night Owl Capital Management Llc

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 690,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.84 million, down from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 402,101 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 0.12% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Raymond James & Associate reported 12,108 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 2.57 million shares stake. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 49,112 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,192 shares stake. Westchester Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 191,941 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP invested 4.2% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI). Yakira Mngmt invested in 0.72% or 51,427 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.32% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 369,100 shares. Bokf Na reported 9,094 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 36,418 shares stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 167,973 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, I (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc by 55,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,090 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.