Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding in U S G (USG) as Market Value Were Volatile; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Decreased Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $1.06 Million; Market Value Declined

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp analyzed 126,952 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.30M, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora analyzed 5,687 shares as the company's stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 17,326 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 23,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 26,773 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Alpha Windward Limited holds 0.24% or 1,888 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd has 6,509 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.66% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fil Ltd has 0.37% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,292 shares. Papp L Roy And has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 58,962 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,285 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pinnacle Assocs reported 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pinnacle Fin Prns owns 4,892 shares.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6,955 shares to 48,053 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 36,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $742.82 million for 16.30 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097 on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 25,755 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 63,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.