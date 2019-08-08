Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) by $13.02 Million as Share Value Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose While Ballentine Partners Trimmed Stake by $1.35 Million

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 930,348 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.79 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $25.86. About 67,864 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 07/03/2018 – Fortive to Designate One Member of Altra’s Bd of Directors, Expected to Initially Be Patrick J. Murph; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Powe; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. TO COMBINE WITH FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION & SPECIALTY PLATFORM TO CREATE A GLOBAL LEADER IN THE POWER TRANSMISSION AND MOTION CONTROL INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Announces Agreement to Combine Automation and Specialty Businesses with Altra Industrial Motion Corp; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svmk Inc by 24,200 shares to 177,744 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put).

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.51 million for 9.37 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0.04% or 642,849 shares in its portfolio. 934,294 were reported by Rothschild Commerce Asset Mgmt Us. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Limited Liability accumulated 2,150 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 3,934 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 54,635 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd holds 0.23% or 201,027 shares in its portfolio. 1.02M were reported by Principal Grp. Thb Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 17,990 shares. Macquarie Limited invested in 0.1% or 1.94 million shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Ltd stated it has 54,064 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al reported 31,100 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 682,857 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 38,703 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Micron Technology, Quidel, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Altra Industrial Motion, USG, and Equity Lifestyle Properties â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Altra Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 13,170 shares to 119,382 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 233,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 14.26 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS To Serve Growing Cross-Border E-Commerce Market With New International Shipping Service – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UPS starts on $50 million renovation of Jacksonville site – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,976 shares. Bell National Bank holds 47,235 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Goelzer Incorporated owns 25,469 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 163,281 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company owns 8.94 million shares. Golub Group Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 112,340 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.85% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corp owns 188,479 shares. 8,216 were accumulated by Ghp Inv. Moreover, Dearborn Prtnrs Limited has 1.43% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 192,081 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.05% or 37,800 shares in its portfolio. 5,268 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.99% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).