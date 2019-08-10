Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut By $13.02 Million Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Position; GOLDQUEST MINING COMMON SHARES CAN (GDQMF) Shorts Decreased By 51.47%

GOLDQUEST MINING CORP COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:GDQMF) had a decrease of 51.47% in short interest. GDQMF’s SI was 18,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 51.47% from 37,500 shares previously. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.0045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.15. About 1,201 shares traded. Goldquest Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDQMF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) stake by 40.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 420,000 shares as Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC)’s stock declined 22.20%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 605,000 shares with $18.79 million value, down from 1.03M last quarter. Altra Indl Motion Corp now has $1.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 357,705 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – TOTAL CONSIDERATION TO FORTIVE INCLUDES $1.4 BLN OF CASH PROCEEDS AND DEBT REDUCTION FOR FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Altra Shareholders to Own 46% of Combined Company; Fortive Shareholders to Own 54%; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – COMBINATION WILL BE EFFECTED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX-EFFICIENT TO CO; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,270 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 223,272 shares. Of Vermont holds 0% or 414 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 54,635 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research owns 68,360 shares. 255,555 are held by Natl Bank Of America De. Art Advisors Lc has 7,168 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 520,521 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 12,567 were reported by Mirae Asset Glob Co. Alphaone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% or 54,064 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Moreover, Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Disney Walt Co (Call) stake by 104,500 shares to 122,500 valued at $13.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tenable Hldgs Inc stake by 25,755 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Disney Walt Co (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $46.16 million for 9.23 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company has market cap of $37.47 million. The firm explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property consisting of 15 concessions covering 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.