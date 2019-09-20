Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Wabco Hldgs (WBC) by $54.75 Million; Diam Company LTD Boosted Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding by $330,962 as Stock Value Declined

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 360.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 414,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 529,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.25M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 224,456 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 2,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 13,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 10,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 608,280 shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IS SUPPORTED BY PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2/3 STARBEAM STUDY (ALD-102); 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 17/05/2018 – ToolGen, Inc., Demonstrates CRISPR/cas9 Gene Editing Improves Anti-Tumor Activity of Human CAR-T Cells

