Pentwater Capital Management LP Decreased By $432,000 Its Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Stake; First Trust Advisors LP Upped Black Hills (BKH) Holding

First Trust Advisors Lp increased Black Hills Corp (BKH) stake by 21.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Trust Advisors Lp acquired 85,946 shares as Black Hills Corp (BKH)’s stock rose 9.82%. The First Trust Advisors Lp holds 488,403 shares with $36.18 million value, up from 402,457 last quarter. Black Hills Corp now has $4.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 262,192 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% Position in Black Hills; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.63; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD PLC GGPL.L – PLANS FOR ITS FIRST EXPLORATION PROGRAMME AT BLACK HILLS, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – Black Hills Rebuffs $1.1 Billion Offer for Colorado Utility; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 89–Bread & Bakery Products-Black Hills – 36C26318Q0379; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – ACKNOWLEDGE RECEIPT OF LETTER EXPRESSING INTEREST IN ACQUIRING BLACK HILLS ENERGY’S COLORADO ELECTRIC UTILITY; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) stake by 0.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 10,800 shares as Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR)’s stock declined 5.50%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 2.48M shares with $99.43 million value, down from 2.49 million last quarter. Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne now has $1.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 341,642 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 23/05/2018 – Esperion: Study Achieves Added 26% LDL-C Lowering on Background of Maximally Tolerated LDL-C Lowering Therapy in Patients Considered Statin Intolerant; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics: Study Met Primary Endpoint With 30% Additional LDL-C Lowering; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY; 23/05/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug safe, effective in new late-stage study

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $150,317 activity. 2,143 shares valued at $150,317 were sold by EMERY DAVID R on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 2 analysts covering Black Hills (NYSE:BKH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Black Hills had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital upgraded Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) rating on Thursday, May 9. Scotia Capital has “Sector Perform” rating and $7000 target. Credit Suisse maintained Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $72 target. The stock of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Black Hills Corporation’s (NYSE:BKH) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Black Hills Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BKH – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrates Renewable Natural Gas Facility in Nebraska – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Black Hills Corp. Electric Utilities Receive Approvals for Renewable Ready Service Tariffs and $57 Million Wind Generation Project – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 165,655 shares to 1.08M valued at $54.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) stake by 133,911 shares and now owns 26,813 shares. Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al invested in 301,199 shares. D E Shaw And has 0.01% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Moreover, Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Qci Asset New York accumulated 100 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt owns 5,400 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0% or 3,782 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 305,515 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.28 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.08% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 52,100 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 237 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 17,115 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 157,913 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Company reported 160 shares.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Esperion to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results August 8, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Firm’s First Profit Can Mean Big Returns for Investors – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Moody Financial Bank Division owns 94 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cim Mangement Inc has 0.11% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 7,144 shares. Meditor Group Inc Limited holds 20.17% or 2.68 million shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 14,403 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,351 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 290,033 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc stated it has 637,789 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 167 shares. Bamco Ny has invested 0.03% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has 99,916 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Blackrock Inc holds 1.86M shares or 0% of its portfolio.