Pentwater Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Stock Price Declined; As Metlife Com (MET) Stock Rose, Churchill Management Has Decreased Position

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 17,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 348,758 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 366,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.07M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 8.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.08M, down from 10.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 4.48 million shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $557.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 247,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,439 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put).

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,577 shares to 60,758 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

