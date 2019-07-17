Pentair PLC (PNR) to pay $0.18 on Aug 2, 2019; OTIS GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES C (OGLDF) Sellers Increased By 303.57% Their Shorts

OTIS GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:OGLDF) had an increase of 303.57% in short interest. OGLDF’s SI was 11,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 303.57% from 2,800 shares previously. With 21,500 avg volume, 1 days are for OTIS GOLD CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:OGLDF)’s short sellers to cover OGLDF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.06. About 12,250 shares traded. Otis Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:OGLDF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 2, 2019. (NYSE:PNR) shareholders before Jul 18, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Pentair PLC’s current price of $38.49 translates into 0.47% yield. Pentair PLC’s dividend has Jul 19, 2019 as record date. May 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.42 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM BASE ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PERCENT PER YEAR; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Pentair Completes Separation of NVent; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Another recent and important Otis Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:OGLDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Otis Gold: A Speculative Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on March 30, 2017.

Otis Gold Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals deposits in Idaho, the United States. The company has market cap of $10.75 million. It primarily holds interest in gold and silver projects. It currently has negative earnings. The company's flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that consists of 488 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 9,080 acres located in the Clark County.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Pentair plc shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 259,983 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 17,244 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0.21% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 319,870 shares. Nomura reported 313,198 shares stake. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 54,707 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.5% stake. State Street Corporation holds 0.04% or 10.13 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 144,000 shares. Ajo Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Reliance Of Delaware owns 8,511 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Boston Prns owns 355,415 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 247,813 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $422,748 activity. 10,241 shares were sold by Frykman Karl R., worth $422,748 on Friday, February 1.