Pentair Plc (PNR) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowered Position; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Decreased Stake as Valuation Rose

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 1.63M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 42.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 42,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 56,602 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, down from 98,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 2.40M shares traded or 56.05% up from the average. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY EPS $1.75-EPS $1.80; 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM SEGMENT INCOME GROWTH OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT PER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research holds 0% or 7,359 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 0.06% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 8,511 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 54,707 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 408,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited owns 62,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Llc holds 7,512 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Prudential Fincl owns 605,818 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 13,729 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hartford invested in 12,000 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 31,725 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 1,464 shares stake.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.42 million for 17.58 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 87,732 shares to 456,170 shares, valued at $44.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 164,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38 million for 13.03 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.