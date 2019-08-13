Pentair Plc (PNR) Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Upped Holding; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Stake as Valuation Rose

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 956,702 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 12.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 24/04/2018 – FIVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED BY CITI HOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Holistic Look At Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pentair -2.8% after slashing guidance – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Reasons Why I’m Passing On Dividend Aristocrat Pentair – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pentair PLC (PNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,680 shares to 4,570 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,097 shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 69,649 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 71,511 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 112,719 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 321,352 shares. Ancora Limited Com owns 89,844 shares. Mercer Advisers accumulated 0.07% or 2,300 shares. Sensato Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 12,897 shares. 8 were reported by Hudock Cap Ltd Llc. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 34,572 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Hilltop Hldgs reported 4,487 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 13,314 shares stake. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 566,075 shares. Qs Ltd Company reported 52,683 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated holds 0.71% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 337,034 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,000 shares. Hgk Asset Management owns 108,968 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 703,661 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd owns 4,062 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc, a California-based fund reported 47,138 shares. The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Limited has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.44% or 1.32 million shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 4,290 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg owns 9.91M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie stated it has 156,854 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Macquarie Grp holds 340,998 shares. Palouse Capital has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).