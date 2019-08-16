Pentair Plc (PNR) Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised Its Position by $718,300; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Its Holding

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 1.11M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES LONG-TERM SEGMENT INCOME GROWTH OF 6 TO 8 PERCENT PER YEAR; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Expects to Complete Spin-Off of Its Electrical Business to Its Hldrs on April 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 30/04/2018 – nVent Announces Completion of Separation from Pentair; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 55,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 455,947 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49 million, down from 511,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 11.08 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion L P, a New York-based fund reported 4,772 shares. Hikari Ltd invested in 5,600 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 140,121 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.5% or 7.54 million shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,981 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York owns 67,068 shares. 100 are owned by Shamrock Asset Ltd Company. Natixis LP has invested 1.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bridgewater Associates Lp stated it has 48,445 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 7,336 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Crystal Rock Cap owns 116,075 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 24,625 are held by Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Tctc Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 73,325 shares to 312,908 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Incorporated owns 242,138 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Stifel Finance owns 182,585 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 263,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has invested 0.12% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp invested in 893 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ancora Advsrs Lc has 0.17% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 89,844 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 0.07% or 715,481 shares. Addison Capital accumulated 8,950 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Duncker Streett And invested in 0.01% or 523 shares. Meyer Handelman Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

