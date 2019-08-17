Pentair Plc (PNR) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Cut Stake by $9.09 Million as Stock Price Declined; Campbell Newman Asset Management Raised Its Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) Position by $8.36 Million

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) by 246.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 91,116 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly (Eli) & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS LICENSE PACT WITH ELI LILLY; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 08/05/2018 – OXFORD, Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve; 18/04/2018 – Next Big Test for Biotech Investors Is FDA Panel on Lilly Drug; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 206,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 7.68M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.82M, down from 7.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV 17.5C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS MATTHEW PELTZ JOINS BOARD, ED GARDEN RESIGNED; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Salem Cap Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hoertkorn Richard Charles, a California-based fund reported 800 shares. 11,808 were accumulated by Cambridge Trust. Private Cap Advisors holds 285,549 shares or 11.21% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 678,881 shares. Accredited Investors holds 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 2,913 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh reported 1,666 shares stake. Wilkins Investment Counsel invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Azimuth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 78,949 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 1,652 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital holds 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 1.41M shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt accumulated 33,972 shares.

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43M for 16.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp. by 21,463 shares to 973,731 shares, valued at $81.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 122,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.23% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Duncker Streett & Inc invested 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) or 77 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 577,773 shares. 5,366 are held by Strs Ohio. Fil has 20,906 shares. Zuckerman Group stated it has 2.19% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Lafayette Invests Incorporated holds 23,593 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rampart Investment Mgmt Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 7,446 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 610,939 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 418,897 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). North Star has 5 shares. 15,985 were reported by Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.07% or 715,481 shares in its portfolio.