Pentair Plc (PNR) Shareholder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped Stake by $4.42 Million; Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose While Juncture Wealth Strategies Cut Its Stake

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 1.32M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,021 shares to 103,306 shares, valued at $35.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 37,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,092 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy As They Hit 52-Week Lows – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks on the Rise Heading Into the Second Quarter – Investorplace.com” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pentair Completes Acquisition of Pelican Water Systems – Business Wire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Pentair plc (PNR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Ltd holds 0.02% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Gotham Asset Lc invested in 149,391 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.59% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Private Wealth Limited Company owns 10,855 shares. Ellington Gru Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 4,900 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.05% or 1.47 million shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has 15,761 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 311 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel stated it has 0.04% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Tcw Group holds 212,022 shares. Hartford Financial Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 12,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.06% or 18,271 shares. Palouse Inc holds 50,748 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61 million for 19.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.