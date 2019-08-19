Pentair Plc (PNR) Share Price Declined While Cipher Capital LP Lowered by $1.53 Million Its Position; Kensico Capital Management Has Increased Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $77.30 Million

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 34,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 131,236 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 166,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 199,611 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 2.00 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 41,230 shares to 59,599 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 36,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43M for 16.67 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 224,500 shares to 5.63M shares, valued at $259.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).